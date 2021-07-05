Mario Golf: Super Rush Remains in 1st on the UK Charts, Breath of the Wild Re-Enters Top 10 - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Golf: Super Rush has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 3, 2021. Sales for the game fell 52 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 21 has remained second place as sales decreased 11 percent week-on-week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up to third place despite a drop in sales of 19 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons moves up to fourth as sales dropped 22 percent. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart drops down to sixth place as sales fell 54 percent.

Two games in the top 10 saw an increase in sales. Grand Theft Auto V jumped up the charts from 13th to seventh place as sales increased 20 percent and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shot up from 25th to 10th place as sales increased 31 percent.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance debuted in 23rd with the majority of the sales on PlayStation consoles - 54 percent on PS5 and 42 percent on PS4. However, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, which is not included on these charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Mario Golf: Super Rush FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Resident Evil Village The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

