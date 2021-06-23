Xbox Game Pass Adds Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Gang Beasts and More - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Gang Beasts, Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available Today

Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for multiple game modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

Iron Harvest (PC) – June 24

Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. The game lets you control giant dieselpunk mechs, combining epic single-player and co-op campaigns as well as skirmishes with intense action on the battlefield for multiplayer fans.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC) EA Play – June 24

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, coming June 24 with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate via EA Play. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.

Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – June 24

Get ready to paint the walls red. Featuring a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, over-the-top gory visuals, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play. Prodeus is the retro shooter you’ve been waiting for.

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud) – July 1

The heroic bear and bird return at last to defend Spiral Mountain from their nemesis Gruntilda. Groundbreaking vehicular platforming awaits in wild new worlds packed with features and faces old and new. Build awe-inspiring vehicles and tackle the Jiggy challenges in any way you see fit!

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 1

Small heroes, big adventure! Follow Vi, Kabbu, and Leif in their epic journey to find the Everlasting Sapling! Explore and combine your team’s abilities to solve puzzles, defeat powerful enemies and find ancient treasures!

Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 1

Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments set in the mean streets of Beef City. Customize your character and fight enemies in the melee game mode or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is an engaging strategy game set in a dark vampire world in turmoil, combining empire management and turn-based combat with unique card-game elements. Descend into a mythical world filled with horrors and legends – and hurl yourself into a compelling gothic epos paired with a challenging game experience.

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 1

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

In Case You Missed It

Xbox Game Pass at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

In case you didn’t get to tune in during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last week, here’s a preview of some games coming your way on day one!

Medieval Dynasty (PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands. From being alone, inexperienced, and poor you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and thrive for generations to come.

More Cloud-Enabled Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Starting today, Ultimate members can experience Xbox touch controls with eight more cloud-enabled games!

Dirt 5

Double Kick Heroes

Eastshade

Empire of Sin

Haven

Octopath Traveler

Torchlight III

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

DLC / Game Updates

Black Desert x Bugatti Event – Until July 7

Enjoy the collaboration of the Black Desert and Bugatti through the special quests and branded accessories. Get precious rewards to increase the speed of the mount by completing quests. Also check out the items with the Bugatti brand in the shop as well. Bugatti Chiron Outfit Set, Bugatti Chiron Horse Gear Set, Bugatti Earrings for men, and Dancing Elephant Earrings for women are available. Learn more here!

Dead by Daylight: The Resident Evil Chapter – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10% on The Resident Evil Chapter, available now with Dead by Daylight. It includes a Killer, The Nemesis; two Survivors, Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine; and a new map of the iconic Raccoon City police station. Learn more here!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 7 Starts Today

Season 7 is kicking off today as the latest free update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Enjoy new Halo 3 Elite armor sets, two new Halo 3 maps, and even more cosmetics to obtain in Halo 4 and Halo: Combat Evolved. Plus, in celebration of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer reveal, unlock the Halo Infinite inspired Keystone Helmet for use in Halo 4!

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update V: Nordics – Available now

The virtual world in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator is getting its latest major update, one with a focus on Europe’s Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Renowned for its natural splendor and architectural wonder, this region has been rendered in its most realistic fidelity yet in World Update V: Nordics.

Minecraft: Sonic the Hedgehog DLC – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! Sonic the Hedgehog races into Minecraft at supersonic speeds! Sprint, roll, and spring off enemies through iconic zones, with epic gameplay. You can also explore a limited time in-server event with The Hive and get a free Sonic 30th Anniversary garment skin! Stay tuned for more news from the @Minecraft Twitter feed.

NBA 2K21 Season 8: Trial of Champions – Available now

As the battle for supremacy heats up in the NBA Playoffs, MyTEAM is taking the Trial of Champions to the virtual hardwood. In Season 8, six NBA stars will enter in the Game of Rings and compete in Limited to see who will reign supreme. Defeat new challenges and agendas on your way to Level 40 or recreate a pivotal moment in Kevin Durant’s career in the Season 8 Signature Challenge.

For Honor: Year 5 Season 2 Mirage – Available now through July 1

Xbox Game Pass members save 10% on the Year 5 Season 2 Battle Pass! A sudden drought has befallen Heathmoor. Both Horkos and Chimera struggle to survive. Gear up for the heat with the Year 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. Get 100 tiers of rewards for all heroes to unlock new weapons, mood effects, and a Paired Emote. Get the Battle Bundle to instantly unlock 25 tiers of progression. Available during Y5S2 only.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – Available now

It’s time to set sail in search of Captain Jack Sparrow to save the Sea of Thieves from threats sailing in from beyond the horizon in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, a free update available now as part of Season Three!



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Series X|S Update – Available now via EA Play

The next-gen release provides the best possible way to experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on consoles, bringing technical improvements including, higher resolution textures & assets, 4K/HDR resolution, improved 60fps performance, and significantly faster loading times.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced Series X|S Update – Available now

Experience The Elder Scrolls Online now optimized for Xbox Series X|S, available as a free upgrade! Enjoy visual and technical improvements like new performance mode with 60 FPS or fidelity mode with 4k resolution, increased draw distance, shorter loading screens, and more. Explore Tamriel like never before!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We are keeping the train of brand-new Perks rolling! Check out some of the latest free content and offers we have available for our Ultimate members below, and don’t forget to claim your Perks on your Xbox console, Xbox App on Windows PC, and the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game – July 1

Play as LeBron, Bugs, and Lola as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat-em-up! Claim between July 1 and July 15 to get exclusive early access and play the full game through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – June Member Monthly Bonus – Available now

Jump into the all new PSO2 New Genesis with some items to give you a hand! N-Half Scape Dolls (x5) to help revive you during intense battles, and Photon Chunks (x50) to strengthen weapons and units.

Disney+ – Enjoy Endless series, movies, and Originals – Available now

Get your 30-day trial to Disney+ and start streaming today. Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only. 18+ only. Terms Apply.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Summer is in full swing! Sports and Pride-themed Quests give you lots of gaming opportunities to earn points you can redeem for Rewards like more Xbox Game Pass (make sure to redeem all quests by July 5!). The daily Game Pass mobile log in Quest continues to reward you 20 points each day that you log in from now until July 5.

Leaving June 30

There’s some time left to get back into these games before they leave on June 30! If you aren’t ready to say farewell, you can use your member discount to save up to 20% and keep them in your library.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mistover (PC)

(PC) Monster Hunter World (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

(PC) Outer Wilds (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Soulcalibur VI (Console)

(Console) The Messenger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles