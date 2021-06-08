Resident Evil Village Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in May 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 340 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2021. Resident Evil Village topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Rust Console Edition topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Resident Evil Village topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Resident Evil Village
|Resident Evil Village
|2
|Returnal
|FIFA 21
|3
|MLB The Show 21
|Returnal
|4
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|5
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|It Takes Two
|6
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|8
|It Takes Two
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|9
|FIFA 21
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|10
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|11
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|12
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Mortal Kombat 11
|13
|Demon’s Souls
|Demon’s Souls
|14
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|15
|OUTRIDERS
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|16
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|17
|Madden NFL 21
|OUTRIDERS
|18
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|19
|Judgment
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|20
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|No Man’s Sky
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Rust Console Edition
|Resident Evil Village
|2
|Resident Evil Village
|Minecraft
|3
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Rust Console Edition
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|MLB The Show 21
|NBA 2K21
|6
|NBA 2K21
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11
|FIFA 21
|8
|Biomutant
|The Crew 2
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Biomutant
|10
|Minecraft
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|11
|Knockout City
|The Forest
|12
|Mortal Kombat X
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|13
|Need for Speed Heat
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|14
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|15
|UFC 4
|Mortal Kombat X
|16
|The Forest
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|17
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|18
|It Takes Two
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|19
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|20
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|It Takes Two
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Job Simulator
|3
|Job Simulator
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|Creed Rise to Glory
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|6
|Gun Club VR
|Blood & Truth
|7
|Swordsman VR
|Gun Club VR
|8
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|9
|GORN
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|10
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|Swordsman VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|Europe
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|2
|Fortnite
|Rocket League
|3
|Rocket League
|Fortnite
|4
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|5
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Destiny 2
|Apex Legends
|7
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|8
|Rec Room
|World of Tanks
|9
|Rogue Company
|Rogue Company
|10
|Warframe
|Rec Room
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.