Resident Evil Village Topped the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in May 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2021. Resident Evil Village topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Rust Console Edition topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and Resident Evil Village topped the PS4 charts in Europe. Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village 2 Returnal FIFA 21 3 MLB The Show 21 Returnal 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Subnautica: Below Zero 5 NBA 2K21 Next Generation It Takes Two 6 Subnautica: Below Zero Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Hood: Outlaws & Legends 8 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 9 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 10 Hood: Outlaws & Legends NBA 2K21 Next Generation 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 13 Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls 14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Immortals Fenyx Rising 15 OUTRIDERS Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 16 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 17 Madden NFL 21 OUTRIDERS 18 Sackboy: A Big Adventure WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 19 Judgment Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition 20 Immortals Fenyx Rising No Man’s Sky

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Rust Console Edition Resident Evil Village 2 Resident Evil Village Minecraft 3 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Rust Console Edition 4 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 5 MLB The Show 21 NBA 2K21 6 NBA 2K21 Mass Effect Legendary Edition 7 Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 21 8 Biomutant The Crew 2 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Biomutant 10 Minecraft Subnautica: Below Zero 11 Knockout City The Forest 12 Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 13 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 14 Subnautica: Below Zero Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 15 UFC 4 Mortal Kombat X 16 The Forest Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 17 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 18 It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 19 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts 20 Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Job Simulator 3 Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 4 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 5 Creed Rise to Glory DOOM 3: VR Edition 6 Gun Club VR Blood & Truth 7 Swordsman VR Gun Club VR 8 DOOM 3: VR Edition Creed: Rise to Glory 9 GORN Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 10 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada Europe 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite Rocket League 3 Rocket League Fortnite 4 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 5 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 6 Destiny 2 Apex Legends 7 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 8 Rec Room World of Tanks 9 Rogue Company Rogue Company 10 Warframe Rec Room

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

