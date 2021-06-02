Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Animated Trailer Showcases the Worldwound - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Owlcat Games has released a new animated trailer for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that provides a quick look at how the Worldwound itself puts your will to the test.

View the trailer below:

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 2.

