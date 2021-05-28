Biomutant Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts, Miitopia Debuts in 6th - Sales

Resident Evil Village has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2021.

Biomutant has debuted in second place and the Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia has debuted in sixth palce.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has dropped two spots to third.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 20, 2021: Resident Evil Village Biomutant - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel;s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Miitopia (NS) - NEW Minecraft New Pokemon Snap FIFA 21 Returnal

