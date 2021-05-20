Moon Samurai is a Cyberpunk Pixel Graphics Action Adventure Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Nunchaku Games has announced 2D pixel graphics action adventure game set in cyberpunk universe, Moon Samurai, for the Nintendo Switch and PC. A release date was not announced.

Nunchaku Games told Gematsu there are currently no plans for a release on the PlayStation or Xbox, however, they are considering it.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Moon Samurai is a 2D pixel graphics action adventure game set in cyberpunk universe.

You will play as a young futuristic samurai named Buddy. Fight your way through a dangerous science-fiction world, unravel its mysteries, and escape all the traps. Tornadic scuffles against a broad range of enemies will go hand-in-hand with exciting parkour-style jumping over rooftops, balconies, and ladders.

The game draws its inspiration from old-school martial arts movies, cyberpunk culture, and 80s-to-90s retro-games: Prince of Persia, Double Dragon, Comix Zone, Oni, Battletoads, Karateka, and others.

Story

The year is 2070. RAM City Megapolis, Moon. The main character, Buddy, escapes from prison. On his mission to break through prison guards and security systems, he is assisted by the Danao_X artificial intelligence, which is responsible for the control of nearly all processes in RAM City.

Buddy and Danao have common foes—six samurai who have betrayed Danao and almost gained full control over the city. As for Buddy, he has been put behind bars, because, being a samurai himself, he didn’t support their plan.

Buddy and Danao have exactly one day to take revenge on the samurai and stop them from destroying the recently flourishing city. The young and hotheaded Buddy is seeking justice and revenge. Danao is a practical and emotionless machine devoid of human moral concepts. They have a common goal, but each also has their own ulterior motives. They will have to learn to trust each other, for only together might they be able to defeat their enemies.

Key Features:

Beautiful fusion of platformer and beat ’em up genres.

Elaborated combat mechanics. Player will feel like a martial arts master by delivering dozens of various kicks and punches.

Melee weapons will also be available in the game: sword, nunchaku, and a missile weapon—plasma ball. All the strikes animations using melee weapons are executed with precise details and look very realistic.

Cinematic story telling. In Moon Samurai, we aim at making each scene as spectacular and eye-catching as possible. Combat episodes will be interwoven with QTE elements, providing main character many opportunities to interact with interior elements and to use improvised means and instruments turned out to be at hand, just as Jackie did in his movies.

Detailed "retro-stylized" pixel-art. Visual part of Moon Samurai can boast truly manic attention to details. Despite modern appearance of animation and graphics, these are still the same good old-schoolish hand-drawn pixels favored by players all around the world.

Epic Boss Battles. Fighting bosses will prove to be a real challenge. Each boss has his or her own personal history with the main character. Players will certainly memorize these encounters.

Feel the nunchaku power! One of distinctive characteristics of the enemies will be their ability to form bands (crowds), which will considerably complicate fighting process for the player, because dealing with these will require remarkable reflexes. Especially for such situations, main character is carrying his nunchaku with him, using them such crowds will be dealt with in a Bruce style—fast and beautifully.

The game will feature eight levels with more than 50 different locations.

