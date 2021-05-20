Switch Sales Top 85 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 2-8 - Sales

/ 386 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 393,370 units sold for the week ending May 8, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 85.27 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 180,294 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.22 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 88,140 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.90 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 33,020 units, the Xbox One sold 14,912 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 725 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 209,481 units (-34.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down 158,420 (-82.8%), the Xbox One is down 66,956 units (-81.8%), and the 3DS is down 9,648 units (-93.0%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 393,370 ( 85,273,547 ) PlayStation 5 - 180,294 ( 8,220,011 ) Xbox Series X|S - 88,140 ( 4,904,300 ) PlayStation 4 - 33,020 ( 115,550,985 ) Xbox One - 14,912 ( 50,082,051 ) 3DS - 725 ( 75,932,714 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 176,803 PlayStation 5 - 74,149 Xbox Series X|S - 54,355 PlayStation 4 - 11,499 Xbox One - 10,466 3DS - 109

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 97,447 PlayStation 5 - 62,554 Xbox Series X|S - 23,599 PlayStation 4 - 17,599 Xbox One - 3,446 3DS - 123 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 101,587 PlayStation 5 - 38,650 Xbox Series X|S - 6,824 PlayStation 4 - 3,016 Xbox One - 552 3DS - 482

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,533 PlayStation 5 - 4,941 Xbox Series X|S - 3,362 PlayStation 4 - 906 Xbox One - 448 3DS - 11

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles