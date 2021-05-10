Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Tops 37 Million Players - News

The PlayStation 4 action-adventure game, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, released five years ago on May 10, 2016. Developer Naughty Dog in a five-year retrospective announced over 37 million people have downloaded and played the game.

"We’ve been honored by the reception Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has received from you, the community, fans, and players," said Naughty Dog. "As of 2021, over 37 million individual players have downloaded and experienced Nathan Drake’s ultimate adventure."

The number of players does not equal the number of copies sold as it has been given away to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game has sold 16.25 million units worldwide as of May 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

