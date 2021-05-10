Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Tops 37 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 576 Views
The PlayStation 4 action-adventure game, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, released five years ago on May 10, 2016. Developer Naughty Dog in a five-year retrospective announced over 37 million people have downloaded and played the game.
"We’ve been honored by the reception Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has received from you, the community, fans, and players," said Naughty Dog. "As of 2021, over 37 million individual players have downloaded and experienced Nathan Drake’s ultimate adventure."
The number of players does not equal the number of copies sold as it has been given away to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game has sold 16.25 million units worldwide as of May 2019.
Here is an overview of the game:
Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.
I'm sure the game sold great but it was also bundled heavily, given as a PS Plus Game, offered on PlayStation Now for a while, and part of the PS Plus Collection. The game is aces either way so I am happy so many played it.
Playing through the games the first time when they came out I believe my favorites would have been 2, 1, 3, 4. But when I replayed them I realized 1 didn't age nearly as well as I had remembered it. I would say my favorites replaying them would be 2, 4, 3, 1 and I would probably slot Lost Legacy just slightly below 3 and above 1.
So did it break 20m sales yet? its gotta be close right?
I kind of doubt it. If Sony hasn't updated the numbers in that long, it must not have hit 20 million. What I mean is they probably would have publicized an accomplishment like that.
It was an ok game but the series was over for me after #3. Only played 4 since it was supposed to be the last one for Nathan.
Not as good of a game as 1-3 were. I have to wonder if Amy Hennig's version of 4 would have been better than the Druckmann/Straley version.