Top 10 Best-Selling Star Wars Games in the US

Today is May 4th, also known as May the Fourth to Star Wars fans. The executive director and video game industry advisor at The NPD Group Mat Piscatella has posted the top 10 best-selling games in the US from January 1995 through March 2021.

There are four Star Wars Battlefront games in the top 10 and three LEGO Star Wars games.

Star Wars Battlefront (2015) is the best-selling Star Wars game in the US, followed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in second place. Star Wars Battlefront II (2017) ranks third, while LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga comes in fourth place.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is the fifth best-selling Star Wars game in the US. Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) comes in sixth place, followed by two LEGO Star Wars games: LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy a LEGO Star Wars in seventh and eighth, respectively.

The original Star Wars Battlefront (2004) is in ninth place, while Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire is in 10th place.

