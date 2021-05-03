Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 513 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 16, 2021, according to SELL.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) moves down to third place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

MotoGP 21 Judgment Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 MotoGP 21 Judgment

PS4 Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 FIFA 21 MotoGP 21

Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Super Mario 3D Land PC Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles