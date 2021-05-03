Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 513 Views
Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 16, 2021, according to SELL.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) moves down to third place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- MotoGP 21
- Judgment
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139
- MotoGP 21
- Judgment
- Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139
- FIFA 21
- MotoGP 21
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
