PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in Europe in March - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console across Europe and Australia in March, according to a new report from GamesIndustry. The PS5 had strong sales in France, Italy, and Spain and was the biggest month for PS4 sales outside of its launch month in November 2020.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down slightly compared to March 2020. This was to be expected as last year saw the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console.

The regions covered in this report for hardware sales include France, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Nordics, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. This does mean several countries in Europe are missing in the report.

There were 12.6 million video games sold across Europe, Middle East, Africa, some parts of Asia, and Australia. This is a 25 percent drop year-over-year. Digital sales accounted for about eight million of those sales, which is a drop of 20 percent. Physical sales accounted for 4.6 million games sold, which is down 14 percent.

Monster Hunter Rise debuted in second on the physical charts and number six on the combined charts. It is the biggest new release in March. It should be noted that the game was published by Nintendo of Europe, which doesn't share digital sales.

Here are the EMEAA GSD charts for March 2021:

GSD March 2021 Top 20 Video Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision) 4 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* (Nintendo) 5 FIFA 21 (EA) 6 Monster Hunter Rise* (Capcom) 7 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 8 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 10 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 11 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros) 12 Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) 13 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 15 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 16 Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) 17 Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco) 18 Little Nightmares (Bandai Namco) 19 Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft) 20 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition* (Mojang/Nintendo)

*Digital data not available

GSD March 2021 Top 10 Video Games (Digital)

Position Title 1 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 4 FIFA 21 (EA) 5 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros) 6 Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) 7 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 8 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 9 Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) 10 Little Nightmares (Bandai Namco)

GSD March 2021 Top 10 Video Games (Physical)

Position Title 1 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 2 Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) 3 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 4 FIFA 21 (EA) 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 6 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 9 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 10 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover France, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Nordics, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Accessories sales cover France, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Nordics, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Wallet and points cards sales are for France, Benelux, Spain, Italy and Nordics.

