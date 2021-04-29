US Game Sales Jump 30% in Q1 2021 - Sales

Video game sales in the US in the first quarter of 2021 increased 30 percent year-over-year to $14.92 billion, according to a new report from NPD Group.

Hardware revenue grew 81 percent when compared to the same quarter in 2020. This is not a big surprise with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on the market. Spending on video game content grew 25 percent to $12.8 billion, while accessories saw a 42 percent jump.

Some of the best-selling games during the quarter include Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and Super Mario 3D World.

"Consumer spending on video game products continued to thrive in the first quarter, delivering record results," said NPD games industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

"While we are still seeing elevated rates of both engagement and spending resulting from changes in consumer behavior driven by the pandemic, we are also seeing cyclical gains from the November launches of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

"The growth driven by these new platforms, combined with gains experienced in mobile, PC and VR content spending, as well as the continued strength of Nintendo Switch, have pushed the market to new highs."

Today The NPD Group announced that U.S. Q1 '21 consumer spending on video games reached $14.9B, 30% higher than Q1 '20.



However, keep an eye on the monthly growth rate. Chip shortages, game delays and of course comparing to pandemic months may make Q2-Q3 tougher to comp. pic.twitter.com/VsiY2QVGwU — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 29, 2021

