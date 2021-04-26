Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Ships 3.7 Million Units Worldwide - News

Koei Tecmo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped 3.7 million units since it launched in November 2020. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 3.5 million units shipped on December 31, 2020 and three million units shipped on November 24, 2020.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the best-selling title in the Warriors series.

Here is an overview of the game:

See Hyrule 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity.

Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago.

Battle Hordes of Hyrule’s Most Formidable Foes

From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, Ganon’s troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

