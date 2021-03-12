Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in February, PS5 Fastest-Selling Console After 4 Months - Sales

/ 664 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in February 2021 in terms of unit and dollar sales, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for January 31 through February 27. Sales for the Switch were the highest of any platform in January since the Wii in February 2009.

The Switch has been the best-selling console for 27 consecutive months, since December 2018, which is the longest streak since NPD started tracking sales numbers.

"Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in February," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch hardware in February were the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009."

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console in terms of unit and dollar sales. The PS5 is the fastest-selling hardware platform in US history in terms of total dollar sales after four months.

"PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest-selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market)," said Piscatella.

Overall spending on video games increased 35 percent year-over-year from $3.40 billion to $4.60 billion in February. Overall spending on hardware increased a massive 121 percent year-on-year from $184 million to $406 million. Spending on video game content increased 30 percent year-over-year from $3.08 billion to $4.00 billion.

"February 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories reached a February record $4.6 billion," said Piscatella. "[That is] 35% higher when compared to a year ago."

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury debuted as the best-selling game in the US in February 2021 and is already the second best-selling game in 2021, despite not including digital sales.

"Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury debuts as the best-selling game of February," said Piscatella. "The title also ranks as the second best-selling game of 2021 year to date, despite the lack of digital sales tracking for Nintendo published titles."

Little Nightmares II also had a good start as it debuted in sixth place. It was the fifth best-selling game on Xbox and 10th on PlayStation.

"Little Nightmares II launched as the sixth best-selling game of February,” said Piscatella. "Little Nightmares II ranked as the fifth best-selling game on Xbox platforms, while placing 10th on PlayStation."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for February 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Nintendo 2 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 NEW Persona 5: Strikers Sega/Atlus 4 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 5 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 6 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment 7 2 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 8 6 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 9 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 10 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 11 12 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 12 10 NBA 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 13 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 14 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 15 11 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 16 7 Ring Fit Adventure* Nintendo 17 15 Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft 18 17 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 19 16 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 20 13 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Ubisoft * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for February 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Nintendo 2 2 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 3 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 4 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 5 5 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 6 3 Ring Fit Adventure* Nintendo 7 6 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 8 7 Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft 9 8 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 10 9 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Nintendo * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for February 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 3 NEW Persona 5: Strikers Sega/Atlus 4 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 5 3 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 6 5 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 7 9 NBA 2K21 Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 8 8 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 9 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for February 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank February 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 3 2 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 NEW Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment 6 5 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft (Corp) 7 8 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts 8 9 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Microsoft (Corp) 9 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 10 10 UFC 4 Electronic Arts * Digital sales not included

Thanks, VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles