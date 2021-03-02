Epic Games Acquires Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic - News

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic announced it has been acquired by Epic Games. The party game will remain available on all platforms.

"At Tonic Games Group we often say that 'everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them,'" said Mediatonic co-founder and CEO Dave Bailey. "With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team."

Mediatonic co-founder and chief games officer Paul Croft added, "Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic. Whether it’s about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights."

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney added, "It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences."

