PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in February

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 minutes ago / 83 Views

Sony's PlayStation 5  was the best-selling console in the UK in February, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

Only 3,000 units separated the PS5 from the second best-selling console, the Nintendo Switch. There was no mention of the Xbox Series X|S, which was the best-selling console in January.

