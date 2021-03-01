PS5 was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in February - Sales

Sony's PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in February, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

Only 3,000 units separated the PS5 from the second best-selling console, the Nintendo Switch. There was no mention of the Xbox Series X|S, which was the best-selling console in January.

Ooooh it was close in the UK hardware charts for February. Just 3,000 console sales separated PS5 (no.1) from Nintendo Switch (no.2) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 1, 2021

