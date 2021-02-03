EA Star Wars Games Have Sold 52 Million Units, Generated Over $3 Billion in Revenue - Sales

/ 195 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts has had an exclusive deal with LucasFilm to develop Star Wars games since 2013, which appears to be over or nearly over now that publisher Ubisoft and The Division developer Massive Entertainment are working on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a call with investors revealed Star Wars games released by the publisher have sold over 52 million units and generated over $3 billion in revenue.

"So let me jump into that in the context of Star Wars," said Wilson. "We won’t be announcing new things here. But what I would say is if you look at our history with Star Wars, we’ve had a long and very profitable relationship, first, with Lucasart and then with -- or Lucasfilm and then with Lucasfilm as part of Disney.

"We have generated a number of great franchises, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, and most recently, Squadrons. That represents over $3 billion life-to-date net bookings and 52 million games sold. And Galaxy of Heroes is a $1 billion franchise. As we’ve established the very strong part of that franchise, you should expect that we will continue to invest in those as well as some new experiences across platforms for the future."

Wilson added that despite other companies developing Star Wars games, it hasn't changed their commitment to the franchise.

"In terms of Star Wars, I don’t think you should imagine that the fact that some other people will build some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP or our ability to build the appropriate number of games," he said.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles