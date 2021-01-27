New Next-Gen Pinball FX in Development for 2021 Release - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Developer Zen Studios announced a new next-generation version of Pinball FX is in development and will launch later this year.

"Zen’s most ambitious pinball project to date, Pinball FX will introduce Pinball Royale, a frantically exciting multiplayer action mode incorporating battle royale-style gameplay," said Zen Studios.

"The game will also feature a new Career mode, challenge modes, a clan system, enhanced visuals, and more. Leagues, tournaments, and competitive play have been retooled to bring the community together in unique ways, and live events and seasonal content will mean there’s always something new going on. In addition, Zen will introduce original tables featuring brand-new IPs, which will be revealed in the future."

View the announcement trailer below:

The first Pinball FX launched for the Xbox 360 in 2007, with Pinball FX2 launching on the Xbox 360 in 2008, PC in 2012, and Xbox One in 2014. The third entry, Pinball FX3, launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles