Best Original Music Score of 2020

Every single year video games provide us with so much amazing new music that it's really difficult to keep up with it all, and 2020 was no different. Whether it was the intensity of Mick Gordon's work in Doom Eternal; Gareth Coker's absolutely beautiful soundscapes, mixing hope with melancholy in Ori and the Will of the Wisps; the exceptional work by Masashi Hamauzu, Nobuo Uematsu and several others in bringing to life a whole new side of Final Fantasy VII in Final Fantasy VII Remake; or the numerous other examples I don't have the time or space to list here, 2020 was home to more great music than anyone could realistically listen to in a single year. With that said, here are the five video game scores we voted the best of the entire year.

The Shortlist:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Composer: Gareth Coker)

Doom Eternal

(Composer: Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

(Composers: Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, Nobuo Uematsu, et al.)

The Last of Us Part II

(Gustavo Santaolalla)

Cyberpunk 2077

(Composers: P.T. Adamczyk, Marcin Przybylowicz, Paul Leonard-Morgan)

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Runner-up: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

No other video game score this year seemed to resonate with people as much as Final Fantasy VII Remake's. A brilliant mix of rearranged versions of tracks from the original game and entirely new music created by a team of remarkably talented composers, the score for the game is unquestionably one of the best of the last decade. It's also an absolutely massive one, the full score clocking in at over nine and a half hours of music. As far as achievements in video game music go, Final Fantasy VII Remake stands above all others in 2020.

