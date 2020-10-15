FIFA 21 Debuts in First on the Japanese Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 39,152 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 11. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in sixth with sales of 11,990.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down one spot to second place with sales of 37,544 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains third with sales of 33,502 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 108,575 units sold. The PS4 sold 4,533 units, the 3DS sold 947 units and the Xbox One sold 30 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts, 10/09/20) – 39,152 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 37,544 (5,828,121) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 33,502 (1,668,843) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 22,027 (330,248) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,723 (3,209,218) [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/09/20) – 11,990 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,145 (3,759,916) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,859 (1,525,027) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,564 (3,849,600) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,927 (403,265)

