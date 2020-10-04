Crash 4 Beats Star Wars: Squadrons to Debut in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has debuted in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 3, 2020. Sales are 80 percent lower than the launch of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, however, it should be noted these sales are for physical copies only. 82 percent of the sales were on the PS4 with the other 18 percent on the Xbox One.

Star Wars: Squadrons debuted in second place with sales just 1,000 units lower than Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Sales are 72 percent lower than the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. 68 percent of the sales were on the PS4 with the other 32 percent on the Xbox One.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars drops from first to third as sales drop 23 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Marvel's Avengers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dungeons Minecraft (NS) Mafia: Definitive Edition Mafia Trilogy

