Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 13 to 19 - Mario 3D All-Stars Boosts Switch Sales to Over 500,000 - Sales

/ 1,432 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 510,630 consoles sold for the week ending September 19, according to VGChartz estimates. Sales for the console increased over 100,000 week-on-week thanks to the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and extra stock available in the west.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 141,330 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 28,841 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 13,243 units. Sales for the 3DS increased four times week-on-week as people try to purchase what stock is left available now that Nintendo has discontinued the handheld.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 79,652 units (-13.49%) due to Switch Lite launching one year ago. The PlayStation 4 is down 70,651 units (-33.33%), the Xbox One is down 26,669 units (-48.04%), and the 3DS is down just 57 units (-0.43%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 510,630 ( 64,842,100 ) PlayStation 4 - 141,330 ( 113,440,964 ) Xbox One - 28,841 ( 48,300,628 ) 3DS - 13,243 ( 75,798,696 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 209,562 PlayStation 4 - 54,822 Xbox One - 21,127 3DS - 5,308

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 141,150 PlayStation 4 - 72,593 Xbox One - 6,123 3DS - 2,396 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 142,362 3DS - 10,480 PlayStation 4 - 9,917 Xbox One - 339

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 17,556 PlayStation 4 - 3,998 Xbox One - 1,252 3DS - 169

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles