Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 13 to 19 - Mario 3D All-Stars Boosts Switch Sales to Over 500,000 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,432 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 510,630 consoles sold for the week ending September 19, according to VGChartz estimates. Sales for the console increased over 100,000 week-on-week thanks to the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and extra stock available in the west.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 141,330 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 28,841 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 13,243 units. Sales for the 3DS increased four times week-on-week as people try to purchase what stock is left available now that Nintendo has discontinued the handheld.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 79,652 units (-13.49%) due to Switch Lite launching one year ago. The PlayStation 4 is down 70,651 units (-33.33%), the Xbox One is down 26,669 units (-48.04%), and the 3DS is down just 57 units (-0.43%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 510,630 (64,842,100)
- PlayStation 4 - 141,330 (113,440,964)
- Xbox One - 28,841 (48,300,628)
- 3DS - 13,243 (75,798,696)
- Switch - 209,562
- PlayStation 4 - 54,822
- Xbox One - 21,127
- 3DS - 5,308
- Nintendo Switch - 141,150
- PlayStation 4 - 72,593
- Xbox One - 6,123
- 3DS - 2,396
- Switch - 142,362
- 3DS - 10,480
- PlayStation 4 - 9,917
- Xbox One - 339
- Switch - 17,556
- PlayStation 4 - 3,998
- Xbox One - 1,252
- 3DS - 169
Yes, but the Christmas curve for the Switch could be smooth and less peaky than last year, there is no huge title to drive sales crazy in December.
A prequel to one of the biggest games this generation sounds huge to me
I don't think the Switch needed a big holiday game considering it was doing ridiculous numbers before any of the recent announcements.
It is a shoot them up...It is not Breath of the Wild 2.
Just a one small title called super mario 3D all-stars and Animal Crossing will continue selling well.
Bruh legit called it a "Shoot em up". You mean hack n' slash?
I disagree, Mario Allstar 3D and Animal Crossing are huge games going into this holiday season, and Mario Kart 8, Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey will continue to be big holiday sellers. Plus, it's only September, Nintendo has yet to announce their next big game, which could be for November or December.
I was right, Switch is down YoY in the week Switch Lite has launched last year. But still overwhelming sales! I guess Mario 3D All-Stars will also have good legs and will push hardware sales until early next year.
Pretty funny that the 3DS had the smallest yoy drop this week. Gotta get em while you still can.