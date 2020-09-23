Super Mario 3D All-Stars is the Third Biggest 2020 Launch in the UK - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has debuted in first place, according to GfK for the week ending September 19, 2020. It is the third biggest launch in the UK of 2020, behind The Last of Us Part II and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The collection includes three classic 3D Mario platforming games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. It is the fifth fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in the UK, behind Pokémon Sword and Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey.

Mario Kart Wii, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey are the only games to feature Mario to have a bigger launch in terms of physical copies sold in the UK than Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Marvel's Avengers after two weeks at the top has fallen to second as sales declined 46 percent week-on-week. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained in third as sales only dropped five percent.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 fell to fourth as sales dropped 54 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth as sales grew nine percent.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds debuted in sixth and eFootball PES 2021 Season Update debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - NEW Marvel's Avengers Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K Battlegrounds - NEW Minecraft (NS) Minecraft Dungeons eFootaball PES 2021 Season Update - NEW Grand Theft Auto V

