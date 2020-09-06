Marvel's Avengers Beat Tony Hawk and NBA 2K21 to Debut in First on the UK Charts - Sales

There were several new releases on the UK retail charts this week. Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers debuted in first place, according to GfK for the week ending September 5, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers sold two percent more copies at retail than developer Crystal Dynamic's last title, 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. However, the game sold less than a third of the last major Marvel title, Marvel's Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4.

Activision's remake of the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater titles, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, debuted in second place. The game sold 448 percent more copies at retail than 2015's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5.

NBA 2K21 debuted in third place with retail sales 37 percent lower than NBA 2K20. As always it must be noted digital sales are not included in the GfK UK charts.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops two spots to fifth, while Minecraft (NS) is down one place to take sixth. PGA Tour 2K21 falls eight spots to round out the top 10.

Overall, retail video game software sales increased by 37 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Marvel's Avengers - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW NBA 2K21 - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 2020 Ghost of Tsushima PGA Tour 2K21

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

