Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - August 2020 - Sales

/ 465 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through August 2020 shows the PS4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 49.56 million units and ahead of the Xbox One by 64.74 million units. However, the Switch has outsold the PS4 monthly for over a year now.

The PS4 is 5.73 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Switch is 12.38 million away from outselling the 3DS, which has sold 75.78 million units to date. The Xbox One is 0.88 million away from outselling the SNES, which sold 49.10 million units lifetime.

The Switch passed the 63 million mark. The PS4 has sold 112.96 million units lifetime, the Switch 63.40 million units, and the Xbox One 48.22 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 50.3 percent market share, the Switch sits at 28.2 percent, and the Xbox One at 21.5 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 112,959,251

Switch Total Sales: 63,403,962

Xbox One Total Sales: 48,219,820

During the month of August 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 916,524 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.75 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.34 million units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PS4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 464,671 units (+48.3%), the PlayStation 4 is down 396,868 units (-43.7%) and the Xbox One is down 91,153 units (-50.1%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 70.3 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 25.2 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 4.5 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 511,063

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,427,587

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 90,680

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder, VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles