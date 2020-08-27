Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Over 70,000 Units - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has once again taken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 42,863 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 23.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in second with sales of 30,689 units. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) climbs four spots to third place with sales of 17,037 units.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is down one spot to fourth with sales of 14,290 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops to fifth place with sales of 13,862 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 70,129 units sold. The 3DS sold 1,171 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 883 units and the Xbox One sold 24 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 42,863 (5,594,061) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30,689 (1,366,433) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 17,037 (362,354) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 14,290 (336,490) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,862 (3,119,722) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 9,522 (200,447) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) – 9,384 (231,959) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,016 (3,711,061) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,459 (3,537,933) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,230 (3,803,838)

