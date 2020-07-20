F1 2020 Debuts at the Top of the EMEAA Charts - Sales

F1 2020 has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 28, 2020. Far Cry 3: Classic Edition debuted in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V drops one spot to third place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is also down one place to take fourth. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) drops all the way from first to fifth place.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

F1 2020 Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Grand theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

