Ring Fit Adventure Tops 1 Million Sold in Japan, Switch Sells 55,187 Units

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 77,259 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 14.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) remains in second place with sales of 47,181 units. Kowloon Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place with 20,023 units sold. The game also surpassed one million units sold lifetime in Japan.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 55,187 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 9,283 units, the 3DS sold 1,004 units, and the Xbox One sold 104 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 77,259 (4,860,488) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 47,181 (111,624) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 20,023 (1,006,069) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,727 (2,986,454) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,692 (3,455,342) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 05/29/20) – 7,950 (115,525) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,968 (1,413,900) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,741 (3,621,068) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,634 (3,725,316) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 4,855 (1,467,338)

