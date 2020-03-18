Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 14 - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 215,491 consoles sold for the week ending March 14, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 134,511 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 41,257 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,098 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 5,597 units (-2.53%). PS4 sales are down 99,242 units (-42.46%), the Xbox One is down 25,491 units (-38.19%) and the 3DS is down 26,965 units (-86.81%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 215,491 ( 51,948,518 ) PlayStation 4 - 134,511 ( 107,851,306 ) Xbox One - 41,257 ( 46,624,803 ) 3DS - 4,098 ( 75,143,457 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,541 PlayStation 4 - 37,817 Xbox One - 29,345 3DS - 1,300

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 61,750 Nintendo Switch - 53,246 Xbox One - 9,645 3DS - 1,257 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,912 PlayStation 4 - 29,932 3DS - 1,461 Xbox One - 880

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 5,792 PlayStation 4 - 5,012 Xbox One - 1,387 3DS - 80

