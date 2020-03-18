Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending March 14 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 684 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 215,491 consoles sold for the week ending March 14, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 134,511 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 41,257 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,098 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 5,597 units (-2.53%). PS4 sales are down 99,242 units (-42.46%), the Xbox One is down 25,491 units (-38.19%) and the 3DS is down 26,965 units (-86.81%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 215,491 (51,948,518)
- PlayStation 4 - 134,511 (107,851,306)
- Xbox One - 41,257 (46,624,803)
- 3DS - 4,098 (75,143,457)
- Switch - 81,541
- PlayStation 4 - 37,817
- Xbox One - 29,345
- 3DS - 1,300
- PlayStation 4 - 61,750
- Nintendo Switch - 53,246
- Xbox One - 9,645
- 3DS - 1,257
- Switch - 74,912
- PlayStation 4 - 29,932
- 3DS - 1,461
- Xbox One - 880
- Switch - 5,792
- PlayStation 4 - 5,012
- Xbox One - 1,387
- 3DS - 80
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
4 Comments
I'm really surprised that the Switch has been able to maintain these sales numbers currently.
Especially with the shortages in
Japan. Plus in other regions it does seem weird that during a lockdown period people in the U.S and Europe are going out to buy game consoles.
- +1
So the launch of the Animal Crossing Edition Switch did nothing for sales in NA. I find that hard to believe considering how it sold out everywhere across NA (which is why scalpers are selling them for as high as they are).