One-Third of Death Stranding Sales in Japan Were Digital - Sales

/ 337 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Death Stranding had a decent launch in Japan selling 185,909 units at retail in its first three days, according to figures from Famitsu.

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed Death Stranding sold 109,375 digital units through the PlayStation Store until November 24. That is nearly one-third of the total sales of the game. The game total sales through that point were 345,186 when you add in the digital figures.

Other big games include Pokemon Sword and Shield with digital sales of 629,636 units for a total of 2,376,720 units.





Thanks Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles