NieR: Automata Flies Past 4 Million Units Sold Milestone

by Craig Snow , posted 2 days ago / 1,212 Views

Critical darling and fan favourite PlatinumGames title NieR: Automata continues to sell well, with the official Japanese Twitter account announcing that 4 million copies have now been sold.

The last milestone that was announced for the game was 3.5 million late last year, so it's sold almost 500,000 units this year alone.

NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.


8 Comments

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (2 days ago)

That's awesome! Such an amazing game!

  • +7
estebxx
estebxx (1 day ago)

My favorite game this gen, (bought it twice).

  • +5
Hiku
Hiku (2 days ago)

Glory to mankind.

  • +5
COKTOE
COKTOE (11 hours ago)

I did buy a copy, but have yet to play it.

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (2 days ago)

And still not a single patch for the PC version =/. I would have added to the number, had it received proper support.

  • -1
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (1 day ago)

Could also do with a better price cut.

  • +1

Comments below voting threshold

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (2 days ago)

Good news, over rated imo though.

  • -11
Loneken
Loneken (22 hours ago)

A really great game, but honestly a bit overrated. The story and characters of the first Nier were better.
Sorry for my bad English.

  • -3