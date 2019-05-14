NieR: Automata Flies Past 4 Million Units Sold Milestone - Sales

Critical darling and fan favourite PlatinumGames title NieR: Automata continues to sell well, with the official Japanese Twitter account announcing that 4 million copies have now been sold.

The last milestone that was announced for the game was 3.5 million late last year, so it's sold almost 500,000 units this year alone.

NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

