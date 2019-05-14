NieR: Automata Flies Past 4 Million Units Sold Milestone - SalesCraig Snow , posted 2 days ago / 1,212 Views
Critical darling and fan favourite PlatinumGames title NieR: Automata continues to sell well, with the official Japanese Twitter account announcing that 4 million copies have now been sold.
PlayStation®4/Xbox One/Steam「NieR:Automata」の世界累計出荷・ダウンロード販売本数が400万本を突破いたしました。本当に、本当にありがとうございました。【400万本突破記念 GOTY版トレーラー公開】 #NieR #ニーア https://t.co/Jwm3MtFzIb— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) May 14, 2019
The last milestone that was announced for the game was 3.5 million late last year, so it's sold almost 500,000 units this year alone.
NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
And still not a single patch for the PC version =/. I would have added to the number, had it received proper support.
Could also do with a better price cut.
Good news, over rated imo though.
A really great game, but honestly a bit overrated. The story and characters of the first Nier were better.
Sorry for my bad English.
