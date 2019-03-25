Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the Biggest Steam Launch in 2019 - Sales

FromSoftware's stealth-action game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, had the biggest launch on Steam for 2019, according to Steam charts.

The game peaked at 124,334 concurrent players, easily beating out Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5, which peaked at 88,735 and 74,024 players, respectively.





Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice nearly matched the 2016 launch of Dark Souls 3, which peaked at around 129,000 concurrent players.

Thanks PCGamer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

