Glen Schofield Announces Retirement After 35 Years in the Industry - News

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Video game creator Glen Schofield in a video on LinkedIn has announced his retirement after working in the industry for 35 years.

His started working in the video game industry in 1991 working on licensed games. He would be best known for his work on the Dead Space and Call of Duty series. His final game would be, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space.

Schofield also directed games in the Legacy of Kain and Gex series at Crystal Dynamics.

"Some of you know me as a video game make, director," said Schofield. "It's something I'm so proud of and I'm lucky to be able to do this, but after 35 years of making games and directing them - running teams - it's time for me to officially retire from the day-to-day work."

He added, "The past couple of decades have been some of the greatest times in video games. Some of the best games have come out over these times, [from] some of the greatest talent in the world I've been able to work with. I thank you all. I had a front row seat to one of the greatest creative explosions in history.

"To EA, thank you for letting me make Dead Space, Activision, you gave me the keys to three Call of Duty games, and I really appreciate your trust. This is an amazing industry, with so many talented people, and I know times are tough right now, but the future is really, really bright. I wish you all, the next generation of game makers, the best of luck."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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