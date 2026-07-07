Horror Comedy Puzzle Game OH DEMON! Fix my TV Launches for PS5 in 2026 - News

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Selecta Play announced the horror comedy puzzle game, OH DEMON! Fix my TV, will launch for the PlayStation 5 later this year.

A physical edition will include a copy of the game, collector’s box with special artwork, illustrated Encarnita art print, glow-in-the-dark standee, and an exclusive edition of the book Volver a tragarse los pajaros, featuring a new foreword by Mister Jagger.

the game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the physical edtion trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this experience that combines horror, comedy, and puzzles, you will play as a demon summoned by an old woman to fix her television.

This seemingly simple task will send you on an adventure beyond the limits of reason, exploring impossible spaces and overcoming twisted obstacles. Key features:

Exclusive mechanic. Change the environment using your gaze, revealing clues, turning on lights, activating hidden passages…

A seamless blend of horror and comedy, driving a story told straight from the heart.

Chase segments. Face creatures from beyond that will make your pulse skyrocket.

Immersive audio design. Sound plays a crucial role in the horror experience, generating its own sonic language that amplifies the tension.

Original soundtrack. The music accompanies you throughout the journey, wrapping you in moments of terror and lifting you during the most epic challenges.

This game is perfect for fans of horror and puzzle experiences. It has been crafted with great attention to detail to deliver a focused and impactful experience in a short amount of time. Every element has been carefully created to provide an unforgettable journey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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