Mario Kart World Update Adds 2 New Routes to Knockout Tour, New Stickers for Photo Mode, More - News

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Nintendo has released update 1.7.0 for Mario Kart World.

The update adds Bob-omb Blast as a Battle mode, adjusts the performance of Bullet Bill and of the boomerang, adjusts the probability of items that can be obtained from item boxes during races, and more.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

New routes added to Knockout Tour

Knockout Tour is a mode where you race from one end of the vast world to the other. It starts with 24 drivers, and if you don’t place high enough by the time you reach each of the five checkpoints… you’re out!

Now, two new routes are being added to Knockout Tour: Drill Rally and Boomerang Rally.

Drill Rally

A route that connects Wario Shipyard and Bowser’s Castle. Boomerang Rally A route that connects Salty Salty Speedway and Whistlestop Summit. These new routes become selectable once you clear at least one Knockout Tour rally. Additional Knockout Tour routes are also planned for future updates. Stickers added to Photo Mode When taking pictures using Photo Mode, you can now place stickers you’ve collected. You can also combine them with frames, making it easy to create original photos. You can use touch controls or Joy-Con 2 mouse controls to place stickers, so give it a try!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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