PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita to Close in July 2027 - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is closing the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in July 2027.

The PS Store on PS3 will first close in Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua in August 2026, in additional Latin American and Middle Eastern countries in late 2026, while the PS Store for PS3 and PS Vita will be shutdown worldwide in July 2027.

Players are still able to download previously purchased content after the closing date for the foreseeable future. But will no longer be able to make new purchases once the PS Store is shutdown on the PS3 and PS Vita.

"We know this news may be disappointing to PS3 and PS Vita players who hold a special place in their hearts for this generation of gaming," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman. "PS3 and PS Vita represent an important era in our PlayStation history, so this was not an easy decision for us to make.

"As we continue to expand the PlayStation experience on newer devices that most of our users are playing on today, we need to focus more resources on delivering the best gaming experiences on these platforms as we look ahead towards the future.

"To our amazing players, we want to give our heartfelt thanks for your ongoing passion and support, which has helped inspire us to shape PlayStation into what it is today. We are excited for the future ahead as we continue to push the boundaries of play. We look forward to having you on this journey with us as we explore new game worlds and new adventures that have yet to come."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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