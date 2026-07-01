Mamon King Launches October 8 for Switch 2 - News

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LiTMUS announced the monster-raising simulation game, Mamon King, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in December 2025, and for the PlayStation 5 in March 2026.

Read details on the game below:

Players are special beings who can connect with Mamons (monsters) summoned from another world. Raise and train your Mamons with kindness, and sometimes strictness!

After winning countless tournaments, when you defeat the strongest Mamon, you will become the world’s king: the Mamon King!

The monster-raising game set on a ranch has evolved!

Experience a new kind of raising in Mamon King!

38 Unique Mamons

Mammon boast distinctive appearances, each excelling in different training areas and possessing varying lifespans. Grasping their traits is your first step to victory.

Over 170 Skills

Mamon’s signature skills go beyond mere attack and defense, creating deep strategic depth. Master evolving skills through repeated use to forge even more powerful weapons.

Experience the Ultimate Tactical Battle in One-on-One Command Combat

It’s not just about attacking, defending, buffing, or debuffing. Using skills consumes SP, and more powerful skills demand greater SP—or even greater sacrifices. Timing your moves will decide your fate. Experience unparalleled tactical depth in this one-on-one command-based battle system, designed to be accessible yet offering the most intense strategic gameplay.

Strengthen Your Mamon Through Training, Tournaments, and Expeditions

Training isn’t the only way to hone your Mamon—it’s also about deciding what to do each week at home. Mamon grows stronger not only through tournaments against rivals but also via Expeditions, where you advance through uncharted lands rumored to hold ancient Mamon in a board game-style format.

Your Unique Mamon

A Mamon’s potential blossoms through your skill and luck. Inheritance Summoning passes on the power of your trained Mamon. And with help from a shady scientist or a muscle-bound trainer, your Mamon might gain powers beyond its natural limits?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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