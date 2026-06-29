Switch 2 Price to Increase in Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong - News

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Nintendo announced it is increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 in Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on September 1,

The price in Korea is increasing from ₩648,000 ($420) to ₩758,000 ($491), while in Taiwan it is increasing from NT$14,380 ($451) to NT$15,880 ($498), and in Hong Kong from HK$3,450 ($440) to HK$3,700 ($472).

"After reviewing future global business viability in response to various changes in market environments, we have decided to adjust the suggested consumer price of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in Korea," said Nintendo (via Google Translate).

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and related parties due to the price change. We kindly ask for your understanding."

This is the same day it will also increase in North America and Europe. In the US the price is increasing from $450 to $500 and in Europe it is increasing from €470 to €500. The price of the region-locked Switch 2 already increased in Japan on May 25 from ¥49,980 to ¥59,980.

Here are the updated prices for the Switch 2:

Japan (Region-Locked): ¥49,980 to ¥59,980 (May 25)

¥49,980 to ¥59,980 (May 25) United States: $449.99 to $499.99 (September 1)

$449.99 to $499.99 (September 1) Canada: $629.99 to $679.99 (September 1)

Europe: €469.99 to €499.99 (September 1)

€469.99 to €499.99 (September 1) Korea: ₩ 648,000 to ₩ 758,000 (September 1)

₩ to ₩ (September 1) Taiwan: NT$14,380 to NT$15,88 (September 1)

(September 1) Hong Kong: HK$3,450 to HK$3,700 (September 1)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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