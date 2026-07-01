Voyagers of Nera Launches in Early 2027 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Treehouse Games announced the open-world survival crafting game, Voyagers of Nera, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in early 2027.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam in Early Access.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Voyagers of Nera launched into Steam Early Access last fall, debuting to rave reviews from players. Nera is a magical ocean world full of beauty, magic and danger. You are an Echo, the descendants of the long-extinct protectors of this world. It falls to you to sail across the seas, defeat the monstrous creatures of the Deep and awaken the spirits before they fade away forever.

Explore a colorful and imaginative world where cooperation is key to survival, navigating a magical ocean world brimming with lost spirits and deadly monsters. Sail to distant islands, build beautiful villages and surf across the waves in groups of up to 10 players.

Today’s “Explore the Deep” update introduces a plethora of additions, focused on a concentration of new underwater content discoverable all around the map. Underwater ruins, new depth mechanics, gathering changes and new enemies all await below the surface. Treehouse also gives players a new compendium to track what they’ve learned and keep tabs on the vast lore the game has to offer. But it’s not all relegated to the depths; new land-related adventures and accessories are included in “Explore the Deep,” enriching the robust content on offer in the unique world in Voyagers of Nera.

A new paid downloadable content launches today alongside “Explore the Deep,” with all proceeds going to Whale and Dolphin Conversation, the leading global charity working to ensure a future for marine mammals through science, education, and policy. The downloadable content “Whale and Dolphin Charity” is available now for $4.99, or as part of a Steam bundle offering a 10 percent discount while combining Voyagers of Nera, all previously released free content updates and the downloadable content “Whale and Dolphin Charity”. The downloadable content features two exclusive in-game items—a beautiful hand-carved dolphin surfboard and an adorable must-have rescued dolphin plushie. Players will also have the ability to build as many of these items as they’d like on any server they’re playing on.

Today’s updates are part of the ongoing Voyagers of Nera roadmap for 2026, which sees its 1.0 launch on the horizon with the game’s next major content drop this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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