EA Sports FC 26 Tops the UK Retail Charts, 007 First Light Takes 2nd - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 13, 2026.

007 First Light and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight both dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Resident Evil Requiem shot up four spots to fourth place, Pokémon Pokopia is up one spot to fifth place, and Mario Kart World is up three spots to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remained in seventh place, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream re-entered the charts in eighth place. F1 25 is up six spots to ninth place and Pokémon Legends: Z-A rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 007 First Light LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream F1 25 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Previous week - Week 23, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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