Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-orders Open June 25 - News

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Rockstar Games announced Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will open on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on November 19.

View a trailer that reveals the cover art for the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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