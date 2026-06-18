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Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-orders Open June 25

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-orders Open June 25 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 561 Views

Rockstar Games announced Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will open on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on November 19.

View a trailer that reveals the cover art for the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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7 Comments
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Zeltaz13 (2 hours ago)

Alright so what numbers are we thinking for this? I think Cyberpunk had 8M pre-orders or something like that, for GTA 6 i'm going to go with 25-30M pre-orders

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Bizwas Zeltaz13 (2 hours ago)

I am not pre-ordering it, so you can go with 25-30M minus 1. Should still be fairly accurate.

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BraLoD Zeltaz13 (1 hour ago)

Day one sales, including pre-orders, should be over 20M.

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Zeltaz13 BraLoD (1 hour ago)

Oh for sure, i think pre orders will be more than 20M already, then adding day one sales i think it'll reach 40M

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BraLoD Zeltaz13 (1 hour ago)

GTA V had a bigger install base to start with than GTA VI does and it sold around 12M day one if I remember it right, I honestly doubt it'll sell 40M copies day one, even as I expect it to be a lot above GTA V because of the long period of hype building up to it.

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CosmicSex Zeltaz13 (51 minutes ago)

A very large number. something like 25 million.

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BraLoD (1 hour ago)

1 week until we know the price.
I think it'll be the first PS5 game (base edition) to be sold at $80, and I expect other games to adopt the price next year too.

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