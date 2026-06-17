Switch 2 Pokemon Pokopia Bundle Announced for Europe - News

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Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Pokopia bundle for Europe.

The bundle will launch on July 2 for £429.99/ €499.99 and includes a standard Switch 2 console a digital copy of Pokémon Pokopia.

"Get ready to build your own Pokémon paradise!" said Nintendo of Europe. "A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes a full game download of Pokémon Pokopia will be available across Europe from July 2nd."

Pokémon Pokopia released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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