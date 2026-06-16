Life Is Strange Developer Don't Nod is Running Out of Money - News

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Life Is Strange developers Don't Nod Entertainment is running out of money and will have used up its reserves in November unless they are able to find new funding, according to a note from an auditor.

The auditor says Don't Nod could explore releasing its next game sooner than planned, getting more funding, or taking on work for hire projects.

"The Company had, as of April 7, 2026, cash on hand of approximately €8.8 million," reads the note (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Your Chairman informed us that he had been seeking additional financing for several months and that all avenues were being explored to improve the Company’s cash position, whether through a capital increase or external financing for your game currently under development.

"The Company’s management has informed us that, according to its cash flow projections, without additional financing and taking into account, among other things, revenue assumptions related to the release of a new game in late April 2026 and cost savings that are not yet fully effective, the Company is expected to run out of cash during the month of November 2026.

"Your Chairman also informed us that, following his inquiries, your principal shareholder, TENCENT, did not wish to subscribe to a capital increase in the short term nor to contribute to the financing of games currently in development through co-production agreements.

"Finally, your Chairman informed us that discussions had been underway with certain major players in the video game industry for several months but that these had not led to any structured financing offer. Given the situation, we considered that the facts mentioned above were such as to jeopardize the going concern of your Company."

Don't Nod is based in Paris, France and was founded in 2008. The studio most recently released Lost Records: Bloom & Rage in February 2025 and Aphelion in April 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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