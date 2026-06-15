Forza Horizon 6, 007 First Light, and More Debut on the German Charts for May 2026 - Sales

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The list of the best-selling games in Germany for May 2026 have been released via game.de.

There were four new releases in the top 20 this for the month with Forza Horizon 6 debuting in the top spot for the month. This is despite the game also being available day one on Game Pass.

007 First Light debuted in second place, while LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight debuted in third place. Nintendo's Yoshi and the Mysterious Book was the one other new release with it debuting in 13th place.

EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to fifth place. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in its second month remained in sixth place.

Devil May Cry 5 re-entered the charts in seventh place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was up one spot to eighth place. Hogwarts legacy is up four spots to ninth place and Minecraft remained in 10th place.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 re-entered the charts in 1th place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped eight spots to 12th place. Star Wars Outlaws re-entered in 14th place and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is up two spots to 15th place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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