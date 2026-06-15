Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has retaken first place on the French charts for week 23, 2026, according to SELL.

007 First Light fell one spot to second place, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth re-entered the charts in third place following the release of the Switch 2 version. EA Sports FC 26 re-entered the charts in fourth place and Mario Kart World remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Mario Kart World Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

PlayStation 5

007 First Light Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 6 007 First Light LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection The Last of Us Remastered God of War Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 22, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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