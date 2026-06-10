Halo Campaign Evolved Videos Showcase 3rd-Person Gameplay, Skulls, Co-Op, More - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios have released three new videos for the remake of the Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, Halo: Campaign Evolved.

One video provides a full playthrough of the level Assault on the Control Room, which can be viewed below:

The second video showcases the third-person perspective gameplay, which can be unlocked using the Perspective skull. View it below:

The last video take a look at the skulls, co-op play, and more. View it below:

Read details below:

Skulls - Featuring 42 collectible Skulls - the most gameplay-modifying Skulls ever, Halo: Campaign Evolved allows you to approach each playthrough differently. Once collected throughout the world, Skulls unlock optional modifiers to add challenges and variety to your experience. Activate them to supercharge your Spartan with more power, face more brutally formidable foes, shift to a 3rd Person perspective, or even make confetti explode out of your fallen enemies.

Featuring 42 collectible Skulls - the most gameplay-modifying Skulls ever, Halo: Campaign Evolved allows you to approach each playthrough differently. Once collected throughout the world, Skulls unlock optional modifiers to add challenges and variety to your experience. Activate them to supercharge your Spartan with more power, face more brutally formidable foes, shift to a 3rd Person perspective, or even make confetti explode out of your fallen enemies. Campaign Remix - Take advantage of Campaign Remix to add randomized weapons, altered enemy behavior, and randomized enemy encounters along with unique visual modifiers and a random assortment of up to six available Skulls from your collection.

Take advantage of Campaign Remix to add randomized weapons, altered enemy behavior, and randomized enemy encounters along with unique visual modifiers and a random assortment of up to six available Skulls from your collection. Co-Op - Enjoy the legendary story together with your friends in four-player online co-op, with seamless cross-platform play and shared progression between console and PC, or in two-player split-screen on consoles. For the first time in Halo history, Halo: Campaign Evolved introduces four-player co-op cross-play between Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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