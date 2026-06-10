Console Archives L’Empereur Launches June 11 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives L’Empereur will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on June 11 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Only you can lead the French to victory over Europe!

L’Empereur was released by Koei in 1991 for an 8-bit home console.

This simulation game puts you in the shoes of the legendary Napoléon, aiming to save France from crisis, become emperor, and unify Europe, carrying the hopes of the people.

Overcome the challenges of realistic HEX-based warfare, requiring consideration of varying topography and bridge construction, and develop sharp diplomatic strategies by your genius military tactics and political power.

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and for some titles, a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.1

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