Plague Tale Dev on Gen AI Use: 'We Prefer Not to Use It at All' - News

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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy producer Eric Chort in an interview with Eurogamer said smaller teams don't need to use generative AI tools to compete with bigger studios and they don't use it at all.

"So we don't use it; we don't want [to]," said Chort. "It's a choice. We think that our games are working with the fans and with the community and with the critics because they are original, because we have unique settings, unique characters, artistic direction. All this is pretty in danger because of AI as we see it. We just want to stay [with] how we make games and to keep this thing in mind when we are making games - our creativity, our authenticity.

"In terms of trying to be triple-A when we are double-A and we are a little team: we don't see AI as a solution for that. We just make it more organic as we are working every day, and we try to be smart in the way we are making our games. Keeping [it] a linear game, for example, is a solution to make it fit triple-A in terms of graphics and things like that. But if you make it open-world, okay, it's very hard, so here you have an issue. Here you have to think, okay, perhaps AI is a solution, but we wouldn't make this choice. The choice would be, okay, can we grow up to be able to produce this?"

He added, "We prefer not to use it at all and keep our creativity. Asobo is a family team and we have a lot of people that stay a long time in the studio that are veterans, and a lot of young people, so definitely we choose people. This is the way we are thinking about production."

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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