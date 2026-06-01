Gobliiins Collection Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Red Art Games has announced a collection of six point-and-click adventure games, Gobliiins Collection, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A physical edition will release for PS5 in September.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Read details on the game below:

The Gobliiins Collection has arrived!

A wave of nostalgia is in the air! One of the most memorable and delightfully zany point-and-click adventures of its time is back.

Discover—or rediscover—the origins of this legendary saga, from the creative genius of Pierre Gilhodes, in this exceptional collection. From its pixelated beginnings in the 1990s to today, this compilation brings together the first five iconic titles that captivated a whole generation.

Included Games

Gobliiins (1991) – Our three heroes, Oups, Asgard and Ignatius, are thrust into a quest to save King Angoulafre, who has inexplicably gone insane.

(1991) – Our three heroes, Oups, Asgard and Ignatius, are thrust into a quest to save King Angoulafre, who has inexplicably gone insane. Gobliins 2 (1992) – Prince Buffoon has vanished: Goblins Fingus and Winkle are teleported to a faraway land to track him down.

(1992) – Prince Buffoon has vanished: Goblins Fingus and Winkle are teleported to a faraway land to track him down. Goblins 3 (1993) – Blount, an eccentric reporter, finds himself at the heart of a war between kings over the conquest of a mysterious Labyrinth.

(1993) – Blount, an eccentric reporter, finds himself at the heart of a war between kings over the conquest of a mysterious Labyrinth. Gobliiins 4 (2009) – In this first 3D instalment, King Badigoince sends Tchoup, Stucco and Perluis off on a quest to recover his missing aardvark, Riri, in an adventure packed with danger and surprises.

(2009) – In this first 3D instalment, King Badigoince sends Tchoup, Stucco and Perluis off on a quest to recover his missing aardvark, Riri, in an adventure packed with danger and surprises. Gobliiins 5 (2023) – The Morgloton Invasion: A triumphant return to 2D for a brand-new saga! Help Oups, Asgard and Ignatius save the kingdom and King Angoulafre from a dreadful fate of being turned into potatoes, and go head to head with Morglott, the mad scientist!

Bonus Content

You’ll also gain access to the full range of exclusive content to immerse yourself even further into this cult classic series.

Mini-Series and Gallery – Meet Pierre Gilhodes, the genius behind the series and discover the exclusive illustrations that shaped this world.

– Meet Pierre Gilhodes, the genius behind the series and discover the exclusive illustrations that shaped this world. Interview with the Creator – Access an exclusive interview discussing the origins of Gobliiins, the secrets of its creation and his intentions for the future of the series.

– Access an exclusive interview discussing the origins of Gobliiins, the secrets of its creation and his intentions for the future of the series. Music Player – Listen to music from every version of the Gobliiins games, including tracks you might not have heard before!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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