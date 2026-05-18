Ghost of Yotei: Legends Gets Last Major Update - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch have announced the last major update for Ghost of Yotei: Legends, the multiplayer mode for the samurai game, is now available.

"The Raid update was our last major planned update for Legends," said Lead Designer Darren Bridges. "It finishes the story of the Yotei Six in that mode. We’ve loved to see players playing it, continue to play it and enjoy it. It’s been great."

He added, "One of our original thoughts was: it’s like an escape room where people are trying to kill you. It’s four player, hardcore, challenging content. And there are puzzles that you need to work together as a team to complete. And, of course, there are enemies who are also trying to kill you, so it often will involve a lot of learning, coordinating, and performing as a team in order to succeed."

Ghost of Yotei released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2025, while the Legends multiplayer mode released in March 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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